WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Development Corporation is looking for actors to participate in its annual Murder Mystery Dinner being held Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. at the Wellsville County Club.

If you are a comedic actor, performer, improviser or simply a ham who is comfortable interacting with audience members and other actors in a semi-scripted situation, send a message via Facebook (www.facebook.com/wlsvdevelopmentcorp/) or email the Wellsville Development Corporation at wlsvdevelopmentcorp@gmail.com.