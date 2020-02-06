Smalley pleads guilty in Buffalo

BUFFALO — James Smalley, of Penn Yan, pleaded guilty Tuesday to falsifying inspection reports for space parts in front of U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr., said the charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m., May 13, before Judge Wolford.

Officials said Smalley, 42, was a Quality Assurance Engineer at PMI Industries, a Rochester aerospace precision machining service, specializing in high-tolerance machining for flight critical aerospace parts used to build space flight vehicles by SpaceX and other Department of Defense aerospace contractors.

Smalley began his employment at PMI on March 6, 2017, working on contracts for SpaceX, which developed the Falcon launch vehicle family and the Dragon spacecraft family. Falcon and Dragon both currently deliver payloads into Earth orbit for NASA, the Air Force, other United States government agencies and private industry.

SQA Services, Inc., is a subcontractor to SpaceX, and provides multiple quality assurance functions within the aerospace and defense manufacturing industries.

In January 2018, an internal audit by SQA Services, Inc., at the direction of SpaceX, revealed multiple falsified source inspection reports and non-destructive testing certifications from PMI Industries, LLC, for Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy flight critical parts, officials said. SpaceX notified PMI of the anomalies.

Source inspections and NDT are key tools used in the aerospace industry to ensure manufactured parts comply with quality and safety standards. Specifically, the signed source inspection report had a forged signature of the SQA inspector.

SpaceX and SQA officials believed the signature of the inspector was photocopied and cut and pasted onto the source inspection report with a computer.

On February 16, 2018, the NASA Launch Services Program alerted the NASA Office of Inspector General, and Kennedy Space Center Resident Agency, regarding the falsified source inspection reports and false NDT certifications created by PMI.

Some of the false source inspection reports and false NDT certifications were related to space launch vehicle components that, at the time of discovery, were to be used for the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite mission, which launched from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on April 18, 2018.

The investigation identified that Smalley, while an employee of PMI, falsified at least 38 source inspection reports for space vehicle parts procured by SpaceX for the construction of the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy series of space vehicles.

The investigation also identified at least 76 individual piece parts that were rejected during source inspection or were never inspected by SQA, then subsequently shipped to SpaceX.

A records request from SpaceX identified seven NASA space flight missions, two United States Air Force space flight missions, and one National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration space flight mission that were affected by parts purchased by SpaceX from PMI.

Subsequently, SpaceX terminated its business relationship with PMI averaged approximately $200,000 per month from the business with SpaceX, as a disqualified supplier. PMI subsequently closed its operation.

“With space representing our nation’s next frontier, my office will remain vigilant to ensure that American ingenuity does not fall victim to indolence,” Kennedy said. “Failure to comply with quality control measures undermines the integrity of essential equipment and technology.”

The plea is the result of an investigation by the NASA Office of Inspector General.