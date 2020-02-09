WELLSVILLE — Allegany Arc, an agency for the rights and full participation of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, invites the public to view their 2020 Arc Art exhibit at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center, 124 North Main Street, Wellsville, NY.

Arc Art will be on display through March 29.

“We are honored to have partnered with the Wellsville Creative Arts Center for 13 years to promote disability awareness, and to encourage individuals with disabilities to explore new activities and discover their inner artist,” said Carrie Redman, Allegany Arc’s Director of Administrative Services. “Arc Art is a celebration of self-expression by artists with differing abilities and this year’s Arc Art exhibit coincides with March being National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Arc Art honors individuals with disabilities throughout Allegany County and provides a stimulating and supportive environment that promotes creative expression, independence, dignity, and community integration.

Arc Art is a celebration of self-expression by artists with differing abilities. It is an Allegany Arc sponsored outlet for artists with special needs to not only express themselves through art, but to raise community awareness of the diversity and value of artistic expression.

“The goal of the Arc Art program is to encourage arts among individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities by giving them a place to exhibit their artwork while increasing awareness within the general population about the creativity and talent of people with disabilities,” said Redman. “Over 20 artists are displaying their work in the Arc Art exhibit. The works on display demonstrates the extraordinary creativity of its makers through an abundance of styles and images. In some instances, the artist’s disability directly influences their art; in other cases, their disability has little or no effect on their work.”