Dairy, livestock, field crops specialists to provide timely information across the region

HORNELL — Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock & Field Crops Program (SWNYDLFC) is excited to host a series of Winter Updates in East Aurora, Jamestown, Ellicottville, Belmont, and Hornell.

These events will offer timely and helpful information to dairy, livestock, and field crop producers and an introduction to their newly formed program. The cost to attend is $20/person, including lunch, light refreshments, and handouts; and each event will run from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Meetings will be held across the region over the next two months:

Feb.18 - Steuben County: Bovine Supply Plus; 7508 Loon Lake Road; Hornell, NY 14843.

Feb. 25 - Cattaraugus County: CCE-Cattaraugus; 28 Parkside Drive; Ellicottville, NY 14731.

March 3 - Allegany County: CCE-Allegany; 5435A County Road 48; Belmont, NY 14813.

March 10 - Erie County: Roycroft Campus - Dard Hunter Hall; 21 South Grove Street; East Aurora, NY 14052. (This meeting location is tentative – those who pre-register for this event will be notified of any changes).

March 31 - Chautauqua County: Carnahan Center at JCC; 241 James Avenue; Jamestown, NY 14702.

The meeting agenda includes updates from each of the team’s specialists, as well as information from each county’s Cornell Cooperative Extension Association and the Farmland for a New Generation program.

Amy Barkley, Livestock Management Specialist, will provide timely resources for soil sampling to improve pasture management by discussing best practices, report interpretation, and helpful tips for soil amendments. Joshua Putman, Field Crops Specialist, will give a “2020 Pest Update” discussing this season’s problem pests and their potential impact on crop production.

Alycia Drwencke, Dairy Management Specialist, will share helpful tips and research based recommendations for optimizing calf care to promote healthy and efficient production. Katelyn Walley-Stoll, Farm Business Management Specialist, will offer an update on the new Farm Labor Laws that are impacting our New York Farm Businesses and information on programs from Cornell University to aid in farm financial analysis. Concluding the day’s event will be a lunch discussion on regional programming needs, challenges, and opportunities the industry faces.

Registration is required at least four days prior to your preferred location’s event to allow for accurate lunch and supply counts, as well as weather related updates. To register, call Kelly Bourne at 585-268-7644 ext. 10. Email klb288@cornell.edu or kaw249@cornell.edu. Or visit: https://swnydlfc.cce.cornell.edu/events.php. Pay with a card by registering online. For accommodations, contact Katelyn Walley-Stoll, 716-640-0522 or kaw249@cornell.edu at least one week prior to the event.

The Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Program (SWNYDLFC) is a new initiative that started in July 2019 as a partnership between Cornell University and the CCE Associations of the five county region that includes Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, and Steuben. SWNYDLFC Regional specialists work with Cornell Faculty and Extension Educators statewide to address the issues that impact the dairy, livestock, and field crops industries in New York through educational programming and events, consultations, and on-farm research.