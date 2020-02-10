Criminal liability ruled out, explosion traced to propane tank

HORNELL — The future of Preston Avenue is in place.

Its past, though, may forever be a mystery.

City officials on Thursday announced a plan to rehabilitate the area on Preston Avenue devastated by the Nov. 17 fire that consumed five structures and suddenly left over 20 Hornell residents without a permanent home.

The impacted property owners have secured a demolition agreement with a local contractor and agreed to deed their properties to the city. Steuben County is assisting in trucking of some 900 tons of debris to the county landfill and waiving tipping fees. The stretch on Preston Avenue, once home to five houses, will be replaced by a pair of two-story homes constructed by BOCES students in a continuation of a partnership with the city.

But what caused the fire that put all those wheels into motion?

How did the spark that grew into the largest residential blaze in Hornell’s living memory get started at 11 Preston Avenue?

“We do know where the fire started, 11 Preston Avenue,” Hornell Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski said at Thursday’s press conference. “What exactly started the fire on Preston Avenue, we don’t know and probably will never know. There was early reports from witnesses of what they’d seen. We tracked back the stories of the residents who were living there as best we could, but due to the extensive damage of the building there was nothing to pinpoint to one location as far as what the cause of the fire was in that area.”

The Hornell Police Department also conducted an investigation, interviewing many witnesses and obtaining countless photographs and videos taken during the blaze.

Finding a probable cause for a fire that burned both its source at 11 Preston Ave. to the ground, as well as neighboring structures, has been elusive.

“There was so much damage it was difficult to put it back together,” said Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray.

The investigation has reached a few conclusions, though. Any criminal liability has been all but ruled out, and talk of an explosion, a hot-button source of speculation during and after the fire, has been traced to a propane tank on the porch at 11 Preston.

“I think it’s safe to say at this point we don’t believe there’s any criminal liability in regards to the onset of the fire,” Murray said. “There was some reports that there was an explosion. There was some talk that there might have been some type of an illicit lab or something that had exploded. We were able to pinpoint that explosion to the downstairs porch of 11. There was a propane tank which exploded into the fire. We’ve kind of ruled out the explosion starting the fire.”

Brzozowski said the propane tank certainly added fuel to the fire, but the blaze was well on its way before the explosion. The chief noted the fire had no lack of accelerants as it jumped from structure to structure.

Hornell Mayor John Buckley commended the work of the responding fire departments and law enforcement, which included HPD as well as State Police and Sheriff’s Deputies, some of whom responded while off-duty.

“It was a tremendous effort,” Buckley said. “This fire could have been a lot worse if not for the quick response of our police department getting people out, literally kicking in doors, getting people out of those homes that were in danger. The fire department and the volunteer fire departments responded so quickly and in such a brave manner.”