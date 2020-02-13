Annual event scaring away winter takes place this Saturday in Shongo

SHONGO – Hoodie Hoo Day will be celebrated a little earlier this year, but it will be back home in Shongo.

In 2019, the annual Hoodie Hoo Day was moved to the café/grocery store in Whitesville because a fire had destroyed Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ where the event had been hosted for the last several years. This year organizers have brought the popular event back to Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ where it will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Traditionally Hoodie Hoo Day, the day where everyone goes outside at noon to shake their fists at the sky and shout Hoodie Hoo to scare away winter, is held on Feb. 20. But scheduling made it more practical to hold the event on Saturday instead of in the middle of the week.

While some like to credit Betty Tomack, formerly of the Gold Country Store in Gold, Pa. for creating Hoodie Hoo Day, Hoodie Hoo Day was created and copyrighted by Thomas Roy of Lebanon, Pa. in the late 1980s. The story goes that Roy was doing research for his morning show on WIOV-FM in the central Pennsylvania area, when he noticed that one of the books he was reading, “Chase’s Calendar of Events” allowed readers to submit their own holidays for inclusion in the next printed copy. Thomas did and was quite surprised that it was published. However, he was surprised even further when he found out that the holiday was picked up by USA Today.

Tomack can be credited with bringing the celebration to the Gold store where she turned it into a party with food and cake accompanied by music. She explained that she was looking through a calendar she had received for Christmas when she noticed the Feb. 20 holiday. Thinking such a thing would be just the right event for winter weary Pennsylvanians, she initiated the first Hoodie Hoo at the store. The event was a success for many years drawing celebrants from around the area and was even highlighted in the Wellsville Daily Reporter. But with the closing of the store, it looked like Hoodie Hoo Day would fade as well.

That is when it was discovered by Dibble. He first tried to host the event in Wellsville, but it didn’t take hold. After a short hiatus the event was moved to Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ where it grew very popular, drawing guests from as far away as the New England states and Virginia as well as from Northern Pennsylvania and Western New York.

According to Dibble, this year’s event will feature free chili and corn bread and tea or coffee. Other food will be available. The Genesee River Ramblers will be providing music for the Hoodie Hoo Day which gets started at 11 a.m. Saturday. The public is invited to get to the site anyway they can, horseback, afoot, snowmobile or ATV. Cars and trucks are also allowed. The event is free at Mama’s Smokin’ BBQ located on the corner of state Route 19 and Graves Road.

For more information call the restaurant at 585-296-3848.