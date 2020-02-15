VESTAL - Corning continued its dominance in the sport of bowling Saturday, winning the Section IV Class A title for a third straight season at Midway Lanes in Vestal.

The title didn’t come without drama however, as Corning fell down to Binghamton 1,178-1,039 in total pin count after one game.

“I told our kids that all we can do at this point is chip away,” Corning head coach Eric Kizis said. “It could be like a Cinderella story, down 139 pins with two games to go.”

Corning responded in the second game by cutting the deficit to just 73 pins outscoring the Patriots 1,098-1,032 and then completed the comeback in the third game outscoring Binghamton 1,060-982.

When it was all said and done, Corning outlasted the Patriots by a total of just five pins.

“It was a pretty amazing high school bowling match,” said Kizis. “These kids have really impressed me this season with their growth and improvement.”

Brody Amidon led the Hawks with a 701 series including a 278 game, which was the second highest in Class A. Isaiah Beschler added a 676 series and Michael Hoffman-Bellucci contributed a 652 series. Hoffman-Bellucci had a 266 game and Beschler rolled a 247 game.

“Brody, Isaiah and Michael certainly led the attack in scoring,” Kizis said. “They were locked in.”