ARKPORT — Veteran Hornellsville Republican councilman James J. Giglio was reappointed deputy supervisor at Tuesday night’s town board meeting.

Giglio, who was elected to a new four-year term in November, was tapped by Supervisor Dan Broughton to continue as his top lieutenant on the town board.

The deputy supervisor position is typically reappointed at the beginning of each year, but Broughton said he wants Giglio to continue as deputy supervisor for the next four years.

Broughton, a Republican, was also reelected in November to a four-year term.

Meanwhile, town clerk Jessica LaFrance picked up some new duties Tuesday night. Councilmembers approved LaFrance’s appointments as the registrar of vital statistics, the town records access officer and the issuing agent for parking permits.

LaFrance’s appointments are from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2023, which coincides with her current term of office.

Other actions approved by the board included:

- The reappointment of Edward Flaitz to the Board of Assessment Review, with Flaitz’s new term beginning Oct. 1, 2019 and expiring on Sept. 30, 2024.

- The appointment of Broughton and Jason Emo, Hornellsville superintendent of highways, as discrimination and harassment compliance officers for the town. The terms as compliance officers expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

Highway Department Report

In the monthly department report, Emo reported highway crews plowed and sanded 18 times in January.

Emo’s report also noted the town submitted a brine report and analysis to New York State last month. Hornellsville highway crews utilize salt brine to control dust on gravel roads. Salt brine is the wastewater created from oil and gas well production and from gas storage units.

This has been a notable issue in recent years, with the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) enforcing stricter rules for using the product.

According to the DEC’s Division for Materials Management, a chemical analysis from the proposed point of use must include results in the brine sample for “chlorides, sulfates, sodium, calcium, magnesium, lead, iron, barium, oil and grease, TDS (total dissolved solids), pH, benzene, ethyl-benzene, toluene, and xylene.”

For a period of time in 2018, few applicants were able to obtain a beneficial use determination (BUD) permit to use salt brine. The first to qualify under the new regulations were two private businesses in Chautauqua County.

Hornellsville eventually received a permit to use the brine, which is available to municipalities at no cost.

“Jason was one of the first ones to get a permit. He worked pretty hard at it,” Broughton said Tuesday night.

The town’s 2020 sample was sent to a lab in Rochester, which generated the report that was submitted to the DEC in January. The town gets its brine from a gas storage site in Savona and gas storage ponds in the Allegany County Town of Independence.

Emo said the town is waiting for the DEC to process and analyze the report.

In other Highway Department January projects, they

– Worked on the shop lights and heater.

– Mowed brush around the town.

– Replaced the emergency brake on the backhoe.

– Attended Occustar training in Bath (for CDL license drivers).

– Lent out the department’s manlift to the Village of North Hornell Fire Department so they could wire new exhaust fans.

– Fixed the shoulders on Marley and Parish roads.

– Cut dead trees on Knolltop Road.

– Patched pot holes.