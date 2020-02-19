Includes reports received from Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Penn Yan Police Department, and New York State Police. It should be noted that these reports merely indicate that someone has been charged with an offense, and the use of the term “arrest” does not always mean someone was put in jail. These reports do not indicate guilt.

Samantha E. Hansen, 30, of North Ave., Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 8 by Penn Yan Police Department Officers (PYPD) after a vehicle pursuit. Officers observed John Northrup driving a pickup truck on North Ave. knowing that Northrup’s license was suspended and there is an active warrant for his arrest. Northrup fled from police, State Troopers, and Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO), through the village to Outlet Road and beyond. For the safety of the public, the pursuit was terminated on Ridge Road due to deteriorating road and weather conditions. After investigation revealed Hansen had rented the pickup truck and allowed Northrup to drive it despite knowing his license is suspended, she was arrested on charges of facilitating 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and 6th degree conspiracy. She was processed and released with appearance tickets for Penn Yan Village Court. The truck was discovered in Dresden by Troopers and Deputies. Northrup had fled and is still being sought by police on several charges pending for the pursuit.

Axel Aponte Camacho, 24, of Main St. Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 10 by YCSO on a warrant from Penn Yan Village Court, charging him with petit larceny that allegedly occurred at the Yates County Jail.

Kayden C. Shay, 17, of Bigtree Road, Hemlock, was arrested Feb. 11 by YCSO after a traffic stop in Potter. He was found with marijuana, and was charged with unlawful possession and speeding. He will appear in the Potter Town court.

Dana E. Hansen, 58, of Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 12 by PYPD following a traffic stop. Investigation showed Hansen’s driving privileges to be suspended on five separate occasions. She was charged with 2nd degree AUO and driving an uninspected vehicle, and was released with appearance tickets.

Zachary A. Enders, 22, of Bath, was ticketed Feb. 13 by PYPD for driving with a suspended license. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO and released with an appearance ticket.

Christopher C. Newcomb, 32, of Penn Yan, was ticketed Feb. 13 by PYPD for driving with a suspended registration. He was released with an appearance ticket.

An outdoor wood-burning furnace and shed, along with its contents, were destroyed by fire Feb. 13. Branchport/Keuka Park and Prattsburgh Fire Depts. and YCSO responded to the home of William J. Groves, 69, on Pulver Road, Branchport to find the furnace and woodshed on fire. Both were a total loss, along with the firewood supply, an ATV, and a wagon.

Benjamin H. Johnston, 21, of Buckle Road, Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 14 by YCSO following a traffic stop on Rte. 14A in Milo. Investigation revealed Johnston had an active bench warrant out of Dundee Village Court for failure to appear. Johnston had also been arrested three weeks earlier on another bench warrant also for failure to appear from the same court stemming from the same charges. Johnston was taken to the county jail to await Arraignment Court.

Nicholas Medina, 20, of Union St., Dundee, was arrested at 12:56 a.m. Feb. 15 by YCSO after being stopped for an infraction. He was found with marijuana, charged with unlawful possession, and released with a ticket for Benton Town Court.

Robert W. Parrish Jr. 34, of Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 15 by PYPD after investigation revealed he had taken a vehicle without the owner’s permission and while his license was suspended. He was charged with 3rd degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and 2nd degree AUO, and was released with appearance tickets.

Justin E. Bolin, 33, of Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 16 by PYPD following an incident last week. He is accused of harassing a person multiple times over the course of several months. He was charged with 2nd degree harassment, arraigned in village court, and released on his own recognizance.

Charles H. Culver Jr. 35, of Penn Yan, was arrested Feb. 16 by PYPD following a traffic stop. A license check showed his to be suspended for failure to answer a summons out of Livingston County last year. He was charged with 3rd degree AUO and inadequate stop lamps, and was released with appearance tickets.