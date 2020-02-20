Allegany County last stop and “best stop” on 62-county tour; programs for veterans highlighted

WELLSVILLE — Allegany County was the last stop on a state-wide tour that has taken officials of the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and Legion Riders to all 62 counties in the state.

And those same officials and representatives from American Legions throughout western and central New York lauded the county and the two American Legions, Wellsville’s Morrison Hayes Post 702 and Belmont’s Herbert DeLong Post 808, which hosted the visit, for their hospitality and food.

American Legion of NY Department Commander Michael H. McDermott, of Homer, was the guest of honor at a Testimonial Dinner held Tuesday evening at the Wellsville Post, while earlier in the day, the Belmont Post held a luncheon for the visitors.

The reason behind the visit was to introduce McDermott and his theme and goals to the members of the 842 posts across the state.

Standing before a crowd of a little over 100 people following the dinner, he said, “Allegany County is a fitting end to our tour across the state. This post (Morrison Hayes Post 702) is the epitome of posts and they serve the best prime rib in the state,” which garnered an appreciative laugh from the audience.

McDermott announced that his theme, taken from his time serving in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 67, is “Anchors Aweigh, Full Speed Ahead” for his quest to recruit more and younger members to the American Legion.

Paraphrasing President John F. Kennedy, McDermott told those gathered that they must change with the times and introduce programs which will interest younger veterans.

“We need to ask what we can do for them and not what they can do for the American Legion,” he said.

He advised offering more modern music, hosting corn hole tournaments and offering more family-oriented activities such as starting a hockey league, installing WiFi and computers. He also advised going into schools and talking about the history of the American Legion to students.

“They don’t know who we are. It isn’t like when we were kids, and everyone had a father, brother, uncle or cousin who served in the military. Isn’t it better for a kid to have a veteran as a role model instead of a movie star or a football player who won’t even stand for the flag,” he asked.

McDermott also announced that he is promoting support for American veteran’s dogs after meeting a veteran who told him he “would not be here” if it weren’t for his companion dog.

Accompanying McDermott on the state-wide tour, which started in September, was Department Auxiliary President Linda Tome, a 22-year member of the Palmyra American Legion.

She announced that the 38,000 auxiliary members state-wide have given 7 million volunteer hours to help service veterans and their families over the last year and have raised $6.1 million to help veterans and their families.

“This is the largest women’s patriotic group in the country,” she said, adding that recently passed legislation now allows the auxiliary to accept men. “We’re looking forward to this inclusion and sharing what we do and why we do it with our new members.”

Turning to her own projects, Tome said, “Suicide among veterans is 50 percent higher than it is for non-military people.”

She urged the Legion members to “help be a solution” for the high rate of suicide among veterans, and to reach out to veterans who seem troubled or isolated.

Tome also noted that the American Legion Auxiliary is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and that her motto is “Preserve the past and focus on the future.”

Dennis George, Detachment Commander for the Department Sons of the American Legion, was the third speaker. From Oriskany, where he is a Sons member of Squadron 1448, he said the focus of his term is on membership, accountability, support of American Legion programs and increased communications.

Joining the honored visitors was Bob Wallace, director of the Department of Legion Riders, who presented a certificate of appreciation to the local Legion Riders recognizing their outstanding service to the organization, the Legion and the community. He further commended the group for their 1,100 volunteer hours over the past year, participation in over 40 events and their 10 years of service.

“You’ve proved that you can make it happen,” he said.

As part of the Testimonial Dinner, representatives of several individual local posts contributed a total of $2,200 to support the programs sponsored by McDermott, Tome, George and Wallace, and presented gifts to the state officials.

The dinner concluded with a benediction and the mass singalong of “God Bless America.”