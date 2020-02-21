ITHACA - Twenty-six members of the Corning Hawks track and field team punched their tickets to the state meet Saturday at Cornell University in the Section IV state qualifier meet.

“It’s not our best, we had our 28 last year, but that number is not lost on us,” Corning head coach Andrew Cartwright said. “It’s a testament to our kids taking advantage of getting out of section and coming back here and having a good day.”

Individual Section IV Champions for the Hawks included Abby Perry (1,500 meter race walk; 7:58.20), Jayla Skeete (600 meter run; 1:38.20) and Claire Mason (1,500 meter run; 4:51.60).

Skeete also qualified 4x400 meter relay along with Charlotte Nevins, Elora Ferrie and Lauren Gerow (4:08.98) as well as the 4x800 meter relay along with Faithe Ketchum, Mason and Chloe Freeland (10:01.37).

Mason, Nevins, Ashton Bange and Zaidel will all run in multiple events for the Hawks.

“We had a couple of kids that doubled and tripled events,” said Cartwright. “Any kids that were in individual events and relay. Those were huge standouts. Very very pleased with the leadership.”

Zaidel will compete in the 4x800 after qualifying in the event along with Steven Segal, Matthew Hong and Otto Sutton (8:23.72) as well as competing indivdually in the 300 meter dash.

Bange will be doubling up after qualifying in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:32.70. Bange qualified for the event by nearly six seconds.

“He’s currently the No. 1 freshman,” said Cartwright. “I’m excited for him to have that opportunity at states.”

Also, the Corning Hawks 4x800 relay that included Skeete, Faithe Ketchum, Mason and Chloe Freeland (10:04.12), and the boys 4x400 relay of Sutton, Zaidel, Clay Vaughn and Harrison Lynch (3:31.81).

Noah Hunkele, Richard Preistly, Jack Gregorski, Braden Hayes Glick, Lydia Keys, Katie Hale, Maddie Olson and Megan Kirk will serve as relay alternates.

Angelea Collins, Rachel Rebis and Abby Perry finished 1,2,3 in the racewalk.

Next up for the Hawks will be states on March 7 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island.