ENDWELL - Corning’s Nick Jubilee re-broke the Hawks’ team record in diving Thursday at Maine-Endwell High School winning a Section IV Class A title.

Jubilee had an 11-dive score of 530.30 followed by Union-Endicott’s Marco Wilson (476.80) and Horseheads’ Eli Deguire (423.30).

Jubilee broke the previous Corning team record of 459.10 set in 2002 and broke his own record of 519.85 set at the Elmira Invitational earlier this season.

“Nick is not only an amazing and coachable diver, he displays great sportsmanship with both his teammates and competitors,” Corning head coach Alyssa Helsing said. “He was strong and consistent in his diving and we are looking forward to states.”

The swimming portion of the Section IV championships will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Watkins Glen High School.