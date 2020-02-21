WAVERLY - Corning secured its third-straight appearance as a team at the state tournament in the Section IV state qualifier match Friday at Valley Bowl in Waverly.

“We weren’t perfect today, but we were good enough to get us back to the NYS Championships for the third consecutive season,” Corning head coach Eric Kizis said.

The Hawks edged Binghamton 9,366-9,169 in the nine games while Vestal finished third with 8,264.

Corning jumped out to a lead in the morning games, shooting a 3,165 through three games led by Brody Amidon’s 690 series while Cameron Kennedy added a 655 series and Michael Hoffman-Bellucci contributed a 633 series.

“I have been telling the boys all week that it was important to sprint out of the gates and they did just that,” said Kizis.

In the afternoon session, the Hawks weren’t able to replicate the morning session shooting only a 3,004 as a team.

Hoffman-Bellucci recorded a 719 series in the afternoon to carry the Hawks that included games of 256, 256 and 207. Amidon recorded a 625 series. Cory Bigelow had games of 212 and 229 as a sub.

“I think we got a little complacent [in the afternoon],” said Kizis. “If we want to compete for a state championship, we need to have six solid games in us.”

For the day, Hoffman-Bellucci was second in Division I with a total pin count of 1,352 and Amidon was third with a total of 1,315.

“As a coach, I am proud of the effort this group has put in and it’s fulfilling to see them reap the benefits of their efforts,” Kizis said. “We have one last push, to see how we compete against the best 11 teams in New York State.”

Next up for Corning will be the New York State Tournament held March 13-15 at AMF Strike 'N Spare in Syracuse.