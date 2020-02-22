Bridge Street bar and grill will have a final blowout Feb. 29

CORNING - Cap'n Morgan's Sports Bar and Grill, a popular Bridge Street lounge that has been serving up drinks and food to locals since October 2002, will be closing its doors for good next Saturday.

On the final Saturday, Feb. 29, several bands will play at Cap’n Morgan’s throughout the evening, said Denise Morgan, bar owner.

"The bands have been very loyal to me," Morgan said. "A lot of them are coming to play throughout the evening, starting at 6 p.m., until close."

Cap'n Morgan's, will be open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m., Friday and noon to 1 p.m., Saturday.

Morgan said she told employees about the closure Feb. 14, and recently put that information on Facebook.

"We have already seen a lot of customers coming in that have seen the information online or somewhere else," Morgan said. "A lot of coming back to get their favorite wings, favorite sandwich or burger, or just to say ’goodbye.’"

Morgan said she can’t think of just one thing she will miss the most.

"I think overall it's just the customers I’m going to miss the most," Morgan said. "Just the memories of karaoke, bands playing, birthday parties and all the different things that we’ve had going on here."

Morgan said she made the decision to close the business a couple of months ago. The building has been up for sale for about three years.

"I’m just retiring and moving out of New York," Morgan said. "I do not know what I am going to do at this point."

Morgan said one thing that made the decision to close the bar very difficult was the popularity of the business.

"The crowd was great last year," Morgan said. "One of my best years in a long time. Don’t get me wrong -- business has been great. That was one of my hesitations in closing."

Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of the Corning Gaffer District, called the closure of Cap’n Morgan's "so sad."

"Denise has been a really wonderful part of all the events that happen on the Northside," Fabrizi said. "There has never been an event that she’s not right there front and center and willing to be a part of. It’s going to be sad to see Morgan’s not there anymore and especially sad not to be working with Denise because she has been a key part of the community."

Fabrizi said the upcoming closure of Morgan’s and the recent closure of Brick House Brewery "is very much a part of the natural attrition that happens in any downtown."

"Business close and businesses open," Fabrizi said. "Actually, there are two new businesses moving into the Northside. I am not at liberty at this time to say who they are. As soon as they are ready to go public, we will send out a release."