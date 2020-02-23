Body was located in a wooded area at the pull off of Route 39 and Route 20A

GENESEO — Police believe a decomposed body discovered in the woods in Geneseo on Sunday to be a fugitive who fled police more than a year and a half ago.

The body is likely that of David Clyde Morgan, who disappeared into a cornfield after allegedly pointing a gun at a Geneseo police officer in July 2018.

"We cannot say with 100% certainty that this is David Clyde Morgan but there are things on scene that lead us to believe that," Livingston County Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said at a press conference Sunday evening. "We would say that we believe it to be in a preliminary fashion."

Two hunters were searching the ground for deer antlers in heavy brush off Route 20A when they found skeletal remains of a human body about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The remains were not far from where Morgan was last seen.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner is assisting at the scene and Dougherty said police will there through Monday morning.

Dougherty said the U.S. Marshals office has been in touch with Morgan's family. He was unsure how long the body had been there and said dental records and/or DNA will be used to confirm the body is Morgan's.

That process could take days or weeks.

It's been 19 months since the manhunt for Morgan began. On July 18, 2018, Morgan was driving with his girlfriend Sandra Brown in a stolen SUV when it was pulled over by a Geneseo police officer Dylan Dipasquale for a traffic violation on Route 63, south of Route 20A. The 1999 white Ford Explorer was reported stolen to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police say Brown pointed a cellphone at Dipasquale and coordinated with Morgan to pull a gun on him to allow them the ability to flee from the traffic stop on foot.

Morgan allegedly pointed a gun at the officer, who fired a shot at the couple as they ran from the area. Brown was captured shortly after but Morgan, who police said was "armed and dangerous," vanished. The incident was recorded on a dashboard camera in the patrol car.

State Police and U.S. Marshals aided on an exhaustive search but police said three weeks later that they believed Morgan was "long gone."

It turns out he might've been very close by and long dead. There is a deer stand about 30 yards from where the skeletal remains were found.

At the time of the crime, police began searching south of Route 63 and Dewey Hill and set up a perimeter Dougherty was confident was "covered very well." But it now appears Morgan got through the perimeter before it was established. He would have needed to sprint through heavy corn down a hill, over 20A and into the woods. The body was located about 675 to 1,000-plus yards from where perimeter was set up, Dougherty estimated.

"It was a very, very unique case. He went off into the corn never to be seen again. There were folks who believed he wasn't here. There were folks who believed he was dead somewhere," Dougherty said. "This was not a target of our search area based on the fact of our perimeter. We had to go off what we did that night which what what we felt was a pretty good perimeter.

"It's a rural area. This isn't like a city block. This is several miles of rural corn fields and a heavily wooded area."

The search for Morgan, who lived in Wilmington, North Carolina, never stopped and police continued to receive tips. U.S. Marshal Charles Salina said his team recently investigated in Ontario, Canada and Missouri.

"Morgan has ties to Texas; California; North Carolina; St. Louis, Missouri. So we've had our task force looking for him in all those places," Salina said. "If it does turn out to be him, it's going to be great news for the investigation to close the case out."

In April 2019, a decomposed body was discovered in Mount Morris, which generated speculation that the remains were of Morgan. The body in Mount Morris was that of missing Springwater 70-year-old man James Lowery.

"The last time we had something like this it was a lot of unknown and we were leaning toward (it not being Morgan)," Dougherty said. "In this case we are leaning toward yes."

Morgan was indicted in 2002 in Fort Worth, Texas, on a felony charge of conspiring with two other men to distribute methamphetamines. He pleaded guilty in November 2002 and served 14 years in federal prison. He spent the last six years of his incarceration in a medium-security federal prison in Ray Brook, in the Adirondack Mountains region was on probation at the time of the traffic stop.

Brown told deputies that Morgan "did believe he had a federal warrant and did believe he was going back to prison." In the days before he disappeared into a Geneseo cornfield, Morgan told friends he would rather die than be imprisoned again.