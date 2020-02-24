ALFRED – Alfred State College’s Culinary Arts Department will present an exciting array of New Orleans-style cuisine during its upcoming Mardi Gras dinner from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Pioneer Student Union Building on the Wellsville campus.

The cost of the meal, which includes a beverage, is $20 (tax included) for adults and $10 (tax included) for children under 10 years old.

The menu will include:Sausage jambalaya, Southern fried chicken,Red beans and rice,Cajun boil, Muffuletta po’boy and shrimp po’boy sandwiches, Carved smoked turkey, Collard greens, Chicken gumbo soup,Corn bread, various desserts.

Proceeds will benefit culinary student scholarships. No reservations will be accepted. For more information, contact Mary Ellen Wood at 607-587-3170.