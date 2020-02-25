CORNING - Senior Drew Witham, junior Chase Daudelin and sophomore Ethan Hart will represent the Corning Hawks as they head to the New York State meet Saturday at the Time-Union Center in Albany.

First-year coach Zakk Rolfe has different expectations from all three, but is hoping to see big things from Witham.

“Drew is walking in expecting a state title, and I expect the same out of him,” said Rolfe. “He’s worked his butt off all summer and all season long to get to where he’s at. I know his goal is to win a state title and that’s what we’re working towards.

Witham went 36-3 this season with 21 pins and will be making his third and final appearance at the state meet Saturday. Witham’s best finish at states is seventh. In his senior season, he’s expecting big things.

“State champ,” said Witham of his goals. “To come out on top.”

Witham will face off against Jordan Suarez from Minisink Valley, who is 41-4, in the first round. Witham defeated Suarez by pin in 90 seconds in a match on January 10. Witham has experience wrestling his first two matches in the bracket.

Witham’s previous experience at the state meet has taught him valuable lessons about how to approach it in his senior season.

“You can’t hold anything back, you just gotta go out there and let it fly,” said Witham.

Daudelin has had an unconventional road back to states, his third appearance.

Sidelined for a chunk of the season due to a shoulder injury, Daudelin was limited to just 15 matches. In those 15 matches, he went 14-1. Daudelin’s last and only loss was on January 8 and he’s won eight straight since then.

Another change for Daudelin is he went up in weight class this season and will wrestle at 138 pounds.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs this season,” said Daudelin. “It’s been a crazy year, but my teammates have been there this whole time to help me. When I was hurt, they were always keeping me up.”

The jump in weight presents challenges.

“They’re bigger and stronger than me,” said Daudelin. “I just have to use some different stuff, have a better technique and don’t make mistakes.”

Daudelin finished sixth in the state tournament as a freshman and is ready for the challenge.

“Being there before helps with the nerves and everything,” said Daudelin. “It’s a big place, but being there before it doesn’t affect me as much.”

Daudelin’s first round match will be against Commack’s Gavin Dammasco (45-5).

Hart will be making his first appearance at the state meet after compiling a 30-3 record this season.

“I’m just trying to go there and feel things out and place,” said Hart.

One of the main things that excited the sophomore is to cheer on the teammates that have supported him all season, especially Witham who is a senior.

“Looking forward to hanging out with my teammates for the last time,” said Hart.

Hart will take on Pittsford’s Nick Sanko in the first round. Sanko went 42-2 this season. Sanko placed sixth at states last season and has a victory over Daudelin.

“I know he’s a pretty tough opponent, but I’m going to go out there and try my best.”

Hart has received advice from Daudelin and Witham about how to handle the bright lights of the state tournament.

“They just told me to not get nervous about it,” Hart said. “Just go in there calm and wrestle how I wrestle.”

Other local wrestlers that will compete at the state meet include Ryan Massengale, Tommy Dale, Zach Levey, Jacob Scibeck, Jarrett O’Connell and Jake Massengale from Horseheads as well as Isaiah Colon and John Robyck from Elmira. Josh Miles of Haverling will also compete.