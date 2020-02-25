Teen is accused of killing parents

BELMONT — A teenager charged with killing his parents last year in the Allegany County town of Clarksville will be arraigned next month after Monday’s scheduled court appearance was adjourned at the request of defense attorneys.

William “Billy” Larson Jr. will be arraigned March 17 in Allegany County Court on eight felony charges, including two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing his parents William Larson, Sr. and Lisa Larson on Nov. 5, 2019.

Larson, 17, was indicted by an Allegany County Grand Jury Feb. 5 for allegedly shooting his parents in the driveway of the family’s Cortney Hollow Road residence and then concealing their bodies.

In addition to the murder counts, the grand jury returned indictments for one count of third-degree attempted arson; two counts of concealment of a corpse; and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

An Allegany County Court official said Monday’s scheduled arraignment was pushed back at the request of the Allegany County Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Larson.

The defendant, who was a 17-year-old at the time of the alleged events, is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m., March 17 in the courtroom of Allegany County Court Judge Terrence Parker. Larson remains in custody without bail.

Allegany County Assistant District Attorney J. Thomas Fuoco, who had been handling the Larson case and presented evidence to the grand jury, died Feb. 17 after an illness.

The district attorney’s office did not return a phone call seeking comment on the adjournment.

Authorities allege Larson told investigators he left his parents’ bodies outside for several weeks before bringing them inside and setting the house on fire. That led to the discovery of the victims by first responders and Larson’s eventual arrest on Nov. 21.

According to a videotaped statement to New York State Police, Larson claimed his father shot his mother and later threw a knife at him before he shot his father.

According to police, autopsy reports indicate William Larson Sr. and Lisa Larson each suffered both a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds.

The Allegany County Public Defender’s Office has declined to comment on the case since issuing a statement in January asking the public “to afford Billy the presumption of innocence and let the facts unfold in a court of law.”