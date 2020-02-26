WHITESVILLE – Tammy Emery, Superintendent of the Whitesville Central School, announces that the following students, grades 6 through 12, have been named to the honor roll for the 2nd marking period. Students named to the High Honors have maintained an average of 95.0% or above while those named to Honors have averaged 90%-94.99% and those named to Merit Roll have averaged 85%-89.99%.

High Honor Roll

12th Grade

Katelyn Barney, Naomi Buchholz, Chloe Norton, Sydney Tubbs

11th Grade

Paige Chase, Caleb Cutler, Jessica Erdmann, Scott Garis III, Jonathan Lewis, Katelyn Pensyl

9th Grade

Kennedy Bledsoe, Gabriella Hall, Vanessa Hall, Aislinn Hamilton

8th Grade

Holden Matteson

7th Grade

Olivia Buchholz, Katrina Lewis, Graci Lewis-Ellison

Honor Roll

12th Grade

Karrie Button, Mackinze Delill

11th Grade

Colby Gaines, Ian Middaugh

10th Grade

Rachel Jackson, Zoey Lee, Gretta Tubbs

9th Grade

Brynn Scholl

8th Grade

Grace Fry, Alexys Palmatier, Hannah Ritter

7th Grade

Eli Barney, Holden Elliott, Mia Kio, Jack Lee, Quinn Schultz

6th Grade

Morrigan Hixson, Kenton Shultz, Olivia Waters

Merit Roll

12th Grade

Nicholas Billings, Dominic Reisman

11th Grade

Hunter Bells, Serina Button, Christopher Gullett, Brendal Jackson, Jesse Pensyl, Chelsie Reisman

10th Grade

Dylan Acor, Serena Ainsworth, Jordan Buchholz, Troy Cogar, Carter Coppini, Lucas Erdmann, Spencer Mattison, Skylar Totten, Randa Waite, Justin Waters

9th Grade

Gavin Cutler, Kalin Elliott, Christopher Estep, Kaylee Hunt

8th Grade

Debra Gullett, Wyatt Hamilton, Nolen Smith

7th Grade

Gage Hall, Bella Pepiciello, Oliver Smith

6th Grade

Skyler Orpet, Matthew Ritter