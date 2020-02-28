A new dairy cooperative is being developed on a site just west of Geneva, and the board of directors is seeking investors and interested dairy farmers to join.

Sweet Acres Creamery will be built at 1100 Rte. 5 & 20 in the Town of Geneva. The board has purchased the property and prepared the site for construction. Now they seek to give the first opportunity to invest to members of the local farming community who have shown an interest in the project.

“Our goal is to sell locally produced milk within a 30-mile radius,” says board member Jerry Stewart, “including home delivery.” Stewart conducted market research with the assistance of the Entrepreneurial Class at Hobart & William Smith Colleges. They found a high level of interest in locally produced foods with a high degree of sustainability and transparency in production that also support the local economy.

“The findings were pretty cool and right in line with what we were planning,” says Stewart.

The informational meeting is scheduled at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Benton Fire Hall. The meeting will provide full detail to allow potential investors to weigh their interest and help with scheduling contractors for the construction of the creamery. Once the required approvals are granted by securities regulators, an investors’ meeting will be scheduled.