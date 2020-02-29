City may wait until 2021 for Canisteo Street bridge work

HORNELL — Hornell officials have called 2020 the “Year of the Bridges,” and the second bridge replacement project of the year is just about ready to begin.

The East Main Street Bridge over Chauncey Run replacement project will begin this coming Wednesday, March 4, closing the span to traffic, the Department of Public Works announced yesterday. City officials expect the East Main Street bridge closure to extend through the spring and summer months. No onsite detour will be available.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause but it is for the betterment of our city,” Mitch Cornish, director of the Department of Public Works, said.

Work on the city’s Seneca Street bridge over Canacadea Creek began Feb. 17. The project is expected to last into July or August.

The bridge projects are 95 percent federally funded, with the money filtered through the state’s Bridge NY program. After it’s reimbursed, the city's cost for the two bridge replacements will be about $300,000, officials said.

Meanwhile, Hornell Mayor John Buckley said earlier this week that a third bridge project slated for 2020 — the $2 million replacement of the Canisteo Street bridge — may be delayed until next year.

“The city will put the Canisteo Street out to bid. If the bid comes in high, the city may wait another year to re-bid and seek a lower price,” Buckley said. “We actually did this with the Seneca Street and East Main Streets bridges, saving Hornell residents roughly $300,000 as they were both originally scheduled to be done in 2019.”

Buckley said the Bridge NY program has flooded the market for 2020, possibly giving the city more leverage next year when additional companies may be looking for work.

Whether it gets done this year or next, the state is picking up the full $2 million cost of the Canisteo Street bridge project, according to city officials.

Residents with questions or concerns about the current bridge projects are invited to call City Hall at 607-324-7421.