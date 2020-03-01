New York will begin testing for the new coronavirus, called COVID-19, at the state-run laboratory in Albany after getting federal approval, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.



The Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for using a COVID-19 test developed in New York state, according to Cuomo, who said the move came after he spoke to Vice President Mike Pence.



"When I spoke to Vice President Pence, I urged him to approve New York State's coronavirus test — we just received word that our test has been approved by the FDA. New York State will begin testing immediately at Wadsworth Lab," Cuomo said in a statement.



"This approval will expedite wait time and improve New York's ability to more effectively manage the coronavirus situation as it unfolds," he added.



Previously, New York had been shipping out suspected coronavirus samples for testing conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC. So far, 27 test results have come back negative and one case in New York City was pending Saturday morning.



The COVID-19 outbreak had infected more than 84,000 people and killed nearly 3,000 people globally as of Saturday morning, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. There have been 66 cases confirmed in the U.S.



Further, a person died from the new coronavirus in Washington state, the first death from the virus in the U.S., health officials confirmed Saturday.



The person died in King County, Washington, the state's Department of Health said.



The announcement that New York would begin testing comes as health officials nationally raised concerns that the virus was spreading through communities on the West Coast, rather than from travelers returning from China and other countries affected by the outbreak.

4 new virus cases reported on West Coast



Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state reported four new apparent cases of the novel coronavirus, raising concerns that it is spreading through West Coast communities.



Authorities said three of the cases – an older Northern California woman with chronic health conditions, a high school student in Everett, Washington, and an employee at a Portland, Oregon-area school – had not recently traveled overseas or had any known close contact with a traveler or an infected person.



The developments on the West Coast underscored the stakes of the race to begin testing more people at local labs, instead of exclusively at the CDC, public-health experts said.



The CDC had identified problems with a prior COVID-19 test it authorized for use in local labs, prompting the push to develop the new one that will be used at the Wadsworth Lab.



USA TODAY contributed to this report