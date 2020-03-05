By The Leader staff

ALBANY | State Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, joined fellow state senators and members of the Assembly on Wednesday -- along with a statewide coalition of county and town highway superintendents -- seeking increased state support for local roads, bridges, and culverts.

Hundreds of local highway superintendents and highway department employees representing nearly every region of New York State have been in Albany this week for their annual “Local Roads Matter” advocacy campaign, according to representatives of O’Mara and Palmesano.

As part of this effort since 2013, O’Mara, Palmesano, and many of their legislative colleagues have joined local representatives to promote a stronger state commitment to local transportation infrastructure.

Officials said since then, largely through a series of “extreme winter recovery” allocations distributed through the state’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funding formula, and together with the PAVE-NY and BRIDGE-NY programs established in 2016, overall state support has been increased for New York’s counties, cities, towns and villages.

But they noted that each of those measures was a one-time allocation.

Despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo touting “the nation’s most aggressive $275 billion infrastructure program” in his executive budget proposal, the Local Roads Matter coalition is again calling on the state to strengthen its commitment to local transportation by increasing CHIPS base aid for the first time in seven years.

This year the group is calling for increasing state base aid for CHIPS by $150 million to a total of $588 million, noting that the CHIPS base level has remained unchanged at $438 million since 2013. It is also seeking the restoration of a $65-million “Extreme Winter Recovery” allocation that Cuomo eliminated as part of his 2020-21 proposed state budget.

Among other studies, the group pointed to an October 2017 report from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli estimating that locally owned bridges alone need at least $27.4 billion in repairs.

Last September, a new report by TRIP, a Washington, D.C.-based national transportation research nonprofit, found that 10 percent of bridges across the state are in poor/structurally deficient condition – the 12th highest rate in America.

In a March 2 letter to Cuomo and legislative leaders, O’Mara, Palmesano and their Senate and Assembly colleagues wrote:

“We believe that New York State’s investment in local transportation infrastructure must be a foundation of the nation’s most aggressive infrastructure program in order for this program to achieve its envisioned goals. We once again stress that New York State’s direct investment in local roads and bridges through the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) remains fundamental to the mission highlighted above.”