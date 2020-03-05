By The Leader staff

AVOCA - A one-car accident at about 4:15 p.m., Wednesday on State Route 415, killed an 18-year-old male passenger and injured others in the vehicle.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said a 17-year-old male was operating a 2006 Hyundai with three male passengers aged 16, 17 and 18.

Three of the passengers were immediately transported for medical treatment and one was treated and released at the scene. The 18-year-old passenger, Christopher O’Dell, of Avoca, succumbed to his injuries while receiving emergency treatment from a local medical provider, reports said.

The 16-year-old passenger is in critical but stable condition at a medical provider in Rochester, and the 17-year-old-passenger was treated and later discharged at a medical provider in Dansville, according to reports.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Evidence Recovery Unit processed the crash scene, Allard said. The investigation is continuing into determining the contributing factors of the crash. Officials are continuing to collect information and evidence relating to the investigation.

Allard said the department's thoughts and prayers are with the O’Dell family and the entire Avoca community, who are grieving and working through this tragedy.

Allard thanked the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department, the Bath Volunteer Ambulance, Bath Volunteer Fire Department and the New York State Police for their assistance at the scene of this investigation.