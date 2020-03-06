Keuka College released the following health statement Friday morning, March 5:

Keuka College is working closely with the Yates County and New York State health departments as it monitors the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The College is currently evaluating the international Field Period® experiences planned for the summer of 2020 and intends to follow all recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, the College is currently working to identify opportunities for international students who may be unable to travel home to remain on campus.

Finally, all College-sponsored travel to and from partner universities in China has been canceled until further notice.