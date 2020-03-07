STATEN ISLAND - Corning outperformed state expectations at the New York State indoor track and field meet held Saturday at Ocean Breeze Track & Field Athletic Complex in Staten Island.

“Our expectation was to come and have our best day of the season and I think we did that,” Corning head coach Andrew Cartwright said. “Our goal was to come away with some hardware and we did that.”

The girls 4x400 meter relay of Elora Ferrie, Charlotte Nevins, Lauren Gerow and Jayla Skeete, who were seeded 16th going into the race, finished fifth with a finals time of 4:01.19 and fourth in public high schools.

The relay tallied a time of 4:01.06 in the semifinals, breaking a 10-year-old school and section record in both the semifinals and the finals.

“We had a little bit of a culmination of having three seniors in there that medaled in the relay last year,” said Cartwright. “[sopomore] Lauren [Gerow] had the best race of her life in the semis and finals. Those girls believed in themselves and made the most of the opportunity.”

Angelea Collins earned a state medal in the racewalk, finishing fourth in 6:56.56. Collins broke her seed time of 7:21.08 with the performance.

“Angelea had an amazing day,” Cartwright said. “You need to be conscious of breaking form when you’re trying to go all out in the racewalk and she just went for it. Her form was great throughout the whole race. I’m very proud of her.”

In the same race, Rachel Rebis finished 10th with a national standard time of 7:24.83 and Abby Perry was 12th (7:51.18).

For Horseheads, Kyle Wayman earned a state medal by finishing fourth in the 55 meter hurdles with a finals time of 7.74.

Freshman Ashton Bange had the sixth fastest freshman mile in the nation finishing 15th. Bange currently is the number one freshman in New York in the mile by eight seconds.

Other individual finishers for Corning included Kyle Zaidel (9th; 300 meter), Skeete (600 meter; 13th), Nevins (300 meter; 27th), Faithe Ketchum (1,500 meter; 19th) and Claire Mason (1,500 meter; 20th).

The girls 4x800 relay of Mason, Ketchum, Chloe Freeland and Lydia Keys took 15th, the boys 4x400 relay of Harrison Lynch, Otto Sutton, Clayton Vaughn and Zaidel took 12th and Alicia Lawson was part of the intersectional relay that finished 11th.