Science Olympiad includes 23 events from chemistry to music

CORNING | Corning-Painted Post High School students this week were practicing in advance of their upcoming trip to the state finals of the Science Olympiad competition -- but to an outsider, it may have looked more like controlled chaos.

The Science Olympiad organization compares the competition to a track meet, with groups of students taking part in about two dozen events in various disciplines.

“Each student is participating in two to five different events,” said chemistry teacher and coach Katie Gray. “This is their time to work with their partners -- to build, or study the material, [etc.]. It’s up to them to delegate responsibilities and prioritize what they work on.”

Senior Max Gustin said the group practices are a good time to work on events that involve building something, with space and materials and teammates all in one space.

“It’s relatively easy to do the knowledge-based events outside of [organized practices],” Gustin said.

The events range from the Chemistry Lab, where students answer questions and conduct lab activities; to the Boomilever event, where a structure built in advance by a student team is tested for its weight-bearing capacity; to the “Sounds of Music” event, in which students build a musical instrument -- of any kind -- and then have to use it to play scales and a song in competition.

Sue Seip, also a chemistry teacher and the team’s other coach, noted the team is open to all, though students who’ve already had success in science classes tend to be most attracted to the program.

“We have a wide range of students from all grade levels,” Seip said.

She said the district has been competing in Science Olympiad since 2011.

“We started it at West High School and continued it when the two schools merged,” Seip said.

At the state level, a school has to cover each of this year’s 23 events using the 15 total students they are allowed to enter into the competition.

“A team is allowed up to 15 students, and we can have up to seven alternates,” Gray said.

The role of coaches Gray and Seip is more supervisory and advisory than a traditional “coaching” role.

“We just facilitate and give them a little bit of direction sometimes when they need it, help them do research, or problem-solve if they’re struggling,” Gray said.

Students largely decide for themselves what events to take part in, said Oliver Guy, a senior in his second year on the team.

“I just look through all the events and figure out the best ones for me,” Guy said. “The ones that I’m best at -- and [also] the ones that I want to learn more about.”

But when so many events have to be covered, not everyone can just compete in the areas they choose.

Gustin said he’s learned a lot from participating in events he was unfamiliar with at the start.

“I’m in Forensics -- and I’ve never taken a forensics class,” Gustin said. “A lot of it is based in chemistry [which is a strong area for Gustin], so I can do a lot based on just that. When you get into blood and fingerprint analysis, that’s where I get lost and have to learn as I go.”

This is the first time C-PP High School has advanced to the state level.

That gives them another shot at events that they felt exposed weaknesses at the regional competition held in February at Maine-Endwell High School.

“I’m researching famous geneticists, because this is an area on the test that we didn’t feel quite confident in [at the regional competition],” said sophomore Kaitlin Chung. “We want to feel more prepared for that. It’s [also] a little bit stressful because there’s so much that we need to cover.”

But for students who already chose to take part in this kind of program, the challenge is welcome.

“We get to learn from our mistakes,” said sophomore Lucia Chen. “It’s a blessing, because we get to gain more knowledge.”

The other side of that opportunity is that the team will have to take part in every event at the state competition. At regionals, they were allowed to opt out of competing in a few areas where there was less interest from students.

That means some have to take part in events that aren’t within their comfort zone.

“Because someone is not going to be able to attend the state competition, I have been [teamed] with someone I know to do the ‘Detector Building’ event, which I’m not very proficient in,” Guy said. “But I’ll definitely be able to help out.”

C-PP’s team will be up against 61 other high schools from around the state at the state competition, set for March 13 and 14 at Le Moyne College.

The coaches noted that the district is transporting students and covering hotel costs for the two-day tourney. Students will be responsible for their own meals.

More information about the state Science Olympiad competition is online at https://newyorkscioly.org/.