HORNELL — Officials from across New York state government were unanimous in their praise as Hornell celebrated the start of a new era in local healthcare Friday.

The new St. James Hospital is historic from a state standpoint as well, marking the first hospital to be built from the ground up in New York State in the past five years. The facility will provide state-of-the-art medical and diagnostic capabilities for generations over the coming years.

Here is a sampling of the reaction from Hornell’s representatives in state and federal government.

Kathy Hochul, New York State Lieutenant Governor

“This new facility at St. James Hospital will expand services and help to ensure the best care for patients in the area. We are committed to investing in projects like the UR Medicine St. James Hospital to support state-of-the-art equipment and modernized space to improve the patient experience and make sure individuals and families receive the treatment and support they need to lead healthy and safe lives.”

Howard Zucker, M.D., J.D., New York State Department of Health Commissioner

“Today’s opening provides the people of Hornell with a state-of-the-art facility, designed to improve access to quality healthcare and keep vital services available to the community. This is a fine example of what can be achieved through thoughtful planning and collaboration that aims to keep communities healthy and thriving.”

Reuben McDaniel III, Acting President & CEO, Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY)

“DASNY is proud of our work to support both the creation of this building and the important progress being made to strengthen the region’s healthcare network. Under the leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York has been, and will continue to be, committed to and focused on ensuring all New Yorkers have access to the best healthcare options possible.”

The Hon. Tom Reed, U.S. Representative, 23rd District

“We care about the hard work medical professionals, board members, administration and other staff members do at St. James Hospital. We were proud to be instrumental in keeping inpatient services here through cooperation with other stakeholders, and are equally as proud to see this new facility come to fruition. It is only fair to recognize the benefits this facility will provide to the surrounding community. I congratulate St. James on the new facility and wish them many more years of extraordinary healthcare services.

The Hon. Tom O’Mara, New York State Senator, 58th District

"I have welcomed the opportunity to join forces with so many local, state, and federal leaders, as well as concerned citizens, to help us finally reach this day and a great milestone in the life of this community and region. St. James Hospital means a strong institution of quality health care, first and foremost, but also as a vital cornerstone of the local community. We kept working together and moving forward to ensure this future of quality health care, community access, and local employment.”

The Hon. Marjorie Byrnes, New York State Assemblywoman, 113th District

"The opening of the new St. James Hospital is one of the most historic events to take place in the City of Hornell. The new location will provide state-of-the-art patient care and services. The residents of our community will benefit tremendously from this asset."

The Hon. Philip A. Palmesano, New York State Assemblywoman, 132nd District

“This long-awaited ribbon cutting marks a critical new beginning and a brighter future for this community’s access to affordable and high quality health care services. I’ve been proud to join this incredible team effort to recognize this need and to work together at the local, state and federal levels to find the resources to make St. James Hospital a cornerstone of regional health care, economic security and quality of life.”

William Goodrich, CEO & Managing Partner, LeChase Construction

“The new St. James Hospital is the first hospital to be built from the ground up in New York State in the past five years, and will provide state-of-the-art medical and diagnostic capabilities. Equally important, the facility will offer enhanced care for those in the community – including our local LeChase employees.”