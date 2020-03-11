CORNING — With a taste of spring in the air on a mild Feb. 25 winter day, there couldn't have been a better day to drive a half hour or so to the Corning Museum of Glass on Museum Way, located in the heart of Corning.

The Center made this a full-day excursion for three residents who signed up for the trip. They learned a lot about the art, science and history about glass, as they were amazed about the beauty of many of the glass pieces on display.

"They all had such a great time because of their appreciation of certain time periods of glassware such as depression and modern-day glass," said Fatima Overstreet, Recreation Director of Steuben Center in Bath. “Until the rain that had started when we were about to leave, the day was nothing less than perfect."