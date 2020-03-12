CORNING - The 46th annual Corning-Painted Post Hall of Fame dinner scheduled for Saturday has been postponed amid COVID-19 fears.

The host site of the event, the Corning Museum of Glass, is canceling all scheduled events until April 1.

No new makeup date for the Hall of Fame dinner has been announced as of yet.

The decision goes along with New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement the state will institute limits on mass gatherings, directing events with 500 or more individuals in attendance to be cancelled or postponed.

The Corning Museum of Glass said in a statement:

At The Corning Museum of Glass, the health, safety, and well-being of our guests, staff, and volunteers is of the utmost importance to us and we are closely monitoring the current situation regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In response to the most recent recommendations of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and Steuben County public health officials, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to CANCEL all group gatherings through April 1. After April 1, our teams will evaluate next steps."