By Joseph Spector, New York State Team and The Leader staff

ALBANY - SUNY and CUNY campuses will shut down most in-person classes and move to online learning for the rest of the spring semester to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The move, which takes effect March 19, will have a significant effect on the largest public college system in the nation as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew to 212 across New York, including 121 in Westchester, mainly in the hotspot of New Rochelle.

Students will be encouraged to remain at home for the rest of the spring semester, though accommodations will be made for students who must remain on campus for laboratory classes or those who have no other place to stay, according to Cuomo's office.

Corning Community College officials, in a statement on the college’s website, said they will use the coming week to work out details of the transition, but offered an outline of the plan.

“The college will remain open,” the CCC statement said. “Hands-on courses and laboratories and those with special circumstances that cannot transition to remote instruction will still meet on campus. The current plan is to keep Perry Hall, our residence hall, open. We will continue to provide housing, food and services to residential students. The college will develop a plan [for] staggering mealtimes and otherwise broadening food options to limit mass gatherings.

“SUNY CCC continues to monitor the ongoing situation and develop the specifics to address the various aspects of the [situation], and will work with the Steuben County Department of Health.”

The limiting of in-person classes on the 64 SUNY campus system, including its community colleges, is aimed at lowering the density of people in any one area to reduce the spread of the virus, Gov. Cuomo said at a news conference Wednesday at the state Capitol.

"This will be a way to reduce density, and that is a good thing," he said.

Cuomo said there will be some variation among campuses, particularly when it comes to when the "distance learning" order takes effect.

For example, most students in the public college system are heading out for spring break this week, so it's likely those students simply won't return to campus, he said.

SUNY has more than 415,000 full and part-time students.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the thousands of students who paid for a full semester of room and board will get a refund or credit.

CCC didn’t offer an answer on that issue in its statement. The Leader was unable to speak directly with college officials Wednesday.

Beth Garvey, Cuomo's special counsel, said it is still to be determined how many students will still be on campus after March 19. There still may be some students there, particularly those whose classes rely on laboratories or other facilities only found on campus, she said.

Most public colleges will likely forgo graduation ceremonies in May, according to Cuomo's office.

The governor said each college will be "releasing students to the best of their ability, starting March 19," but there maybe exceptions for students who have hardships and some classes that need to held on campus.