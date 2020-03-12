LATHAM -The NYSPHSAA winter regional and state championships will be postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 virus concerns the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon.

The impacted events include the NYSPHSAA Ice Hockey, Bowling, Boys and Girls Basketball Regional and State Championships.

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said, “It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule. It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented.”

“I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience,” continued Zayas.

Local teams that this impact is the Corning Hawks bowling team, Avoca Tigers boys basketball team as well as the Elmira Express girls basketball team. All three teams recently won sectional titles.

The bowling state championships were scheduled for this weekend in Syracuse.

The girls basketball tournament tournament is still in regional play. The girls state final four was scheduled for March 20-22 at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.