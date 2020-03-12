By Jeff Smith

CORNING - The Youth Mentoring of the Southern Tier’s biggest annual fundraiser, Believe in Youth Bowl-A-Rama, will be held Sunday, March 22, at Crystal Lanes.

Cari Stage, Program Coordinator Youth Mentoring of the Southern Tier, said teams of five bowlers commit to soliciting funds from friends and family members on behalf of Youth Mentoring of the Southern Tier organization.

There are two times teams can bowl at the event, noon-2 p.m. or 2:30-4:30 p.m., at Crystal Lanes, 11749 E. Corning Road, Stage said. Currently there are about 10-15 additional lanes available in the 2:30-4:30 event.

Teams can register at believeinyouthbowl-a-rama.com. Registration is open now through March 20.

“We ask that bowlers try to bring in at least $60 per person or $300 per team,” Strange said. “All of the money raised stays local to support our programs in Steuben and Chemung and Allegany counties. This is our largest fundraiser and we count on the success of this event to operate our programs throughout the year.”

Stage said last year's bowling event raised about $24,000 and the goal for this year's Believe in Youth Bowl-A-Rama is $35,000.

Many local businesses sponsor the event or sponsor a team of employees to bowl as a team-building event.

Stage said funds can be raised through the group’s event website by creating an online donation page and sending the link via social media, or funds can be collected in person and brought to the event on the 20.

The bowling event geared to raise funds for local programs has been held for about the past 15 years, Stage said. On the day of the event bowlers turn in their money and enjoy two games of bowling, raffle baskets, door prizes, 50/50 and food.

The Youth Mentoring of the Southern Tier is a site-based mentoring program that meets once a week at a designated location in Corning, Bath, Elmira, and other locations.

Mentors are thoroughly screened including background and reference checks. During each hour-long program, mentors and mentees participate in fun and enriching activities facilitated by the site coordinators.