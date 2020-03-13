CORNING - Corning’s Drew Witham was awarded Section IV Division I Wrestler of the Year recently by Friends of Section IV Wrestling.

Witham, a senior, had one of the most successful individual season’s in Hawks history.

Witham went 39-4 during the regular season and capped off his season with a third place finish in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament.

“Drew had a great season and an even better second half,” Corning head coach Zakk Rolfe said. “He made a lot of improvements from Eastern States and he really dedicated himself to his craft. He focused on scoring points and not winning matches and that made a big difference for him.”

Witham’s third place finish is tied for the second-highest finish in Corning’s program history. He tiedJoseph Hailie who finished third in 1998 and was just behind Benjamin Haradon-Keane, who finished second in the state in 2002.

The finish to his career has made him a folk hero of sorts in the Corning wrestling program.

“He made a huge impact on the program,” said Rolfe. “He became a mini celebrity in our Corning wrestling community to the point where the youth kids were asking for pictures and autographs.”

Witham ends his illustrious career with 130 wins and only 13 losses in his four year career with 70 wins coming from pin.