County declares state of emergency, schools to close March 18

BELMONT — Allegany County is joining neighboring Steuben County in declaring a State of Emergency and scheduling the closing of public schools, the county announced late Saturday night.

Board of Legislators Chairman Curtis W. Crandall and the County Administrator Carissa M. Knapp declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19 effective at 10 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

"At this time, the primary purpose of the state of emergency is to support the Public Health Director in her decision making regarding the health and safety of our citizens," the county said in a statement.

Allegany County officials have directed schools in Allegany County to dismiss students beginning March 18 through April 12.

Schools in Allegany County will be utilizing Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, to prepare staff and students for this extended dismissal.

In the interim, Allegany County officials are continuing to monitor and respond to all COVID-19 concerns and remain in close communication with school districts.

This State of Emergency does not in any way impact travel at this time. County government operations will continue unchanged unless otherwise advised.

"Allegany County officials stress that these measures are precautionary in nature and there remain zero positive cases in Allegany County," county officials said. "As COVID-19 is a brand-new disease, it is better to err on the side of caution through support of social-distancing measures as we learn how this virus reacts. This is not a time for fear and panic but rather planning and precaution."

Public Health Director Lori Ballengee met with Allegany County school superintendents on Friday to discuss issues related to COVID-19 and the possibility of an extended dismissal of students. Governor Cuomo, through his executive order of March 13, placed authority for school dismissal at the local level, making a county level state of emergency necessary to support the dismissal of Allegany County schools.

Districts previously canceled a range of extracurricular activities to encourage social distancing.

In Wellsville, that includes the Odyssey of the Mind competition, Little League tryouts, a softball youth clinic, the varsity softball team’s trip to Virginia, the DECA Competition in Nashville, and the Senior Trip to New York City. The pool is also closed. Other schools in the county took similar measures.

Earlier Saturday, two Allegany County schools with ties to neighboring Steuben County had announced they will mirror the school closures planned for Wednesday, March 18 through the end of the April break in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Alfred-Almond and Canaseraga central school districts will both close their buildings to students Monday as teachers hold a conference day to prepare for the extended student dismissal. Students will report as scheduled on Tuesday to receive materials and class work to be completed over the break.

Though located in Allegany County, Alfred-Almond and Canaseraga are in the GST BOCES region where schools will shutdown in Steuben and Chemung counties on Wednesday.

"Without GST BOCES in full operation, Alfred-Almond cannot provide regular instruction and supportive services to a significant portion of our student population," said Alfred-Almond superintendent Tracie Bliven.

Bliven and Canaseraga superintendent Chad Groff both said they had emergency meetings with their respective teams Saturday morning as Steuben County prepared to make its announcement. Steuben County has declared a State of Emergency effective Wednesday, when the school closure goes into effect.

Both Canaseraga and Alfred-Almond have students who reside in Steuben County.

"While Allegany County has not made the decision to call for student dismissals, the actions of other counties and regions across the state will likely lead to a similar declaration," Groff predicted.

Canaseraga and Alfred-Almond are currently working on plans to continue offering access to free and reduced breakfast and lunch.