Projects planned in Avoca, Cohocton, Prattsburgh, Wheeler

COHOCTON — Two wind projects in Steuben County are set to take off as Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday unveiled the details of the awards for 21 large-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects across upstate New York, totaling 1,278 megawatts of new renewable capacity.

Three projects were announced in the Southern Tier.

Under the Cohocton Wind Project, TerraForm Power will repower an existing wind farm, leading to an increase in new renewable capacity of 35.8 megawatts in the Town of Cohocton.

Under the Prattsburgh Wind Farm project, Terra-Gen will build a 145 megawatt wind farm in the towns of Avoca, Cohocton, Prattsburgh, and Wheeler.

Under the SunEast Valley Solar project, SunEast Development will build a 19.99 megawatt solar facility in the town of Owego.

In the Finger Lakes, the Highview Solar Project under SunEast Development will build a 20 megawatt solar facility in the Town of Castile.

Overall, the state said the projects announced Friday will spur over $2.5 billion in direct, private investments toward their development, construction and operation and create over 2,000 short-term and long-term jobs. The awards accelerate New York's progress towards Governor Cuomo's Green New Deal goal to obtain 70 percent of the state's electricity from renewable sources by 2030, as codified by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, and supports the State mandate for a 100 percent carbon-free electricity sector by 2040.

"New York continues to be a leader in developing large-scale renewable energy projects in a way that brings significant economic benefits and jobs to the state," Governor Cuomo said. "With these projects we will build on our aggressive strategy to combat climate change and lay a foundation for a more sustainable future for all New Yorkers."

Several of the projects awarded are expected to break ground as soon as late 2020 and all projects are expected to be operational by 2024. NYSERDA payments under these awards will not commence until projects have obtained all required permits and local approvals, and begin commercial operation. As part of NYSERDA's solicitation, proposers underwent a rigorous review process to ensure that they have, and will continue to engage in effective community outreach, as well as adopt responsible siting practices throughout the development process. Through this third procurement and subsequent procurements, NYSERDA will continue to work with developers, other State agencies, and stakeholders to ensure that the State can achieve its clean energy goals while protecting lands of agricultural importance as well as those that support critical environmental resources and habitats.

As the State continues its progress towards the 2030 renewable energy target, it will also continue to emphasize and enhance engagement with the communities where projects are being developed. In order to directly assist communities, NYSERDA will also continue to offer resources and no-cost technical assistance to all cities, towns, and villages throughout the state.