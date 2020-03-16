PRATTSBURGH — Empire Access is now offering two months of free Internet service to families with students who do not currently have Internet at home.

Starting today, households with K-12 and/or college students can sign up for two months of free Empire Access Internet service with Wi-Fi. There are no contracts required for this service, and installation is free, the company said.

“As a locally owned and operated broadband company, we recognize the need for students to have Internet access at home during their time away from school due to the impacts of the coronavirus. We are here for our communities, and ready to help families and students during this challenging time,” said Jim Baase, COO of Empire Access.

To sign up for this free Internet service, families can call 844-502-7089. The Empire Access call center is open 24-7. This service includes Empire Access standard Internet speeds and is available only in existing Empire Access service areas. After two months of free service, standard rates will apply.

Empire is also reaching out to local school districts to help ensure students without broadband service have the necessary Internet access to continue their education.

Empire Access offers Fiber Optic service in Arkport, Batavia, Bath, Big Flats, Burdett, Canandaigua, Canisteo, Corning, Dansville, Elmira, Elmira Heights, Geneseo, Geneva, Hammondsport, Hornell, LeRoy, Montour Falls, Mount Morris, Naples, North Hornell, Odessa, Prattsburgh, Penn Yan, Victor, Warsaw, Watkins Glen, and Waverly in New York and Sayre, Athens, South Waverly and Troy in Pennsylvania.

The company’s Website can be found at www.empireaccess.com.

Empire Access is part of a locally/family-owned and operated company; rooted from a telephone company founded in 1896 in Prattsburgh.