March 12 will be known in the history books as the day the sports world stopped due to fear over COVID-19.

Sports, for me anyway, has always been a way of escaping the reality of my daily life as well as teaching me key components about life.

Whenever I don’t feel like myself, or something has shaken me, I rely on sports to help get me through that. I love seeing my favorite team make a highlight play that instantly heightens my mood regardless of how I’m feeling.

Career-wise, the reason I got into this profession was to report on sports. To report on the local high schools that I attended and faced off against was an absolute dream and still is to this day.

I love to highlight local athletes and their accomplishments.

The current circumstances make it harder (not impossible) to do what I love to do.

Every media outlet, including The Leader, will keep you up-to-date on the latest with COVID-19.

We have a small but dedicated staff that is working tirelessly to provide locals with all of the information needed.

In the sports section, I could run daily COVID-19 updates about how the virus is affecting national sports and I will do that some days when I feel like the situation calls for it.

For the majority of days, though, for however long this lasts, I want to be different.

That’s why I’m asking the community to help me achieve that goal.

Send me an e-mail to tpassmore@the-leader.com about how the world of sports has made an impact on your life. Heck, send me anything sports related.

You have a rec-league cornhole tournament with a photo? Send it.

While sports are on a hiatus, I won’t be laying low. I’ll try to give updates, report, and reflect on all of the local sports I can until this crucial time in history is over.

I’ll attempt to catch up with as many local college athletes as I can. Maybe how their season has been cut short because of this, or their growth from high school to college.

I am resilient and have a wealth of ideas.

I want the sports section of The Leader to be a place where someone can go and escape the non-stop coverage of the Coronavirus -- and I need your help to do that.