GENESEO — In December Governor Cuomo signed a bill that amended Real Property Law Section 291 relating to the notice of sale or transfer of ownership of residential property.

The Law is amended to require County Clerks or City Registrars where such conveyance of residential real property is recorded and maintained to mail a written notice of such conveyance to the owner of record beginning March 11. It further states that the County Clerks are entitled to charge a reasonable fee to cover the cost of mailing the notice. To keep consistent across the state the New York State Association of County Clerks has recommended that the reasonable fee be $10.00 per conveyance.

In Livingston County, this fee will apply to all residential deed recordings submitted for recording on or after March 11, 2020 received over the counter, electronically or through the mail (USPS, FedEx, UPS etc.)

This fee does not apply to commercial transactions.