New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered a wide array of restrictions on businesses to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here's a running list. New closure orders include barbershopes, hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors effective 8 p.m. March 21.

ALBANY – New York has rapidly introduced a wide variety of coronavirus-related restrictions in recent days, closing dine-in areas at restaurants and closing gyms, movie theaters and more.

The latest restrictions came Thursday when Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered nonessential businesses to keep 75% of their employees at home.

Here's a running list of statewide coronavirus restrictions implemented by Cuomo.

Last updated: March 20, 9 a.m.

Restaurants/bars

All dine-in areas at restaurants and bars have been ordered to close.

Takeout and delivery services remain available.

Restaurants and bars can temporarily offer alcoholic beverages with to-go or delivery orders, so long as the customer is also ordering food.

Large gatherings

The state has banned all gatherings of 50 people or more.

That includes concerts, sporting events, church services — anything of 50 people or more.

Shopping malls, hair salons, movie theaters, gyms, etc.

All indoor areas of shopping malls with at least 100,000 square feet of retail space have been ordered to close, effective 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

If a store in a mall has a dedicated outdoor entrance, it can remain open.

All gyms, movie theaters and casinos are closed.

All barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tattoo parlors have to close effective 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21.

All "places of public amusement" have been ordered to close, effective 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

That includes "locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, fairs, children’s play centers, funplexes, theme parks, bowling alleys, family and children’s attractions," according to Cuomo's order.

The closure order DOES NOT apply to public parks and open recreation areas. The state has waived all fees at public parks while the order remains in effect.

Other businesses and nonprofits

All "nonessential" businesses and nonprofits may not require more than 25% of their employees to report to work on site, as of 8 p.m. Friday, March 20.

Whenever possible, nonessential businesses and nonprofits have been asked to allow their employees to work from home.

"Essential" businesses and nonprofits — including many health care operations, banks, infrastructure including utilities and public transit, media outlets, grocery stores and pharmacies — are not covered under the reduced-workforce directive.

An extensive list of "essential" businesses can be found on Empire State Development's website. Other businesses can apply for a waiver from the ESD, the state's economic-development branch.

Banks and mortgage lenders

The state directed mortgage services to allow a borrower to push off mortgage payments without penalty for 90 days if they have a coronavirus-related financial hardship.

State-chartered banks will be directed by the state Department of Financial Services to waive ATM fees, overdraft fees, late fees and credit-card fees for 90 days from March 19.

Schools

All New York schools have been ordered closed until at least April 1, though some individual districts have already announced lengthier closures.

Cuomo will revisit the statewide closure order by April 1, when he can easily extend it.

Jon Campbell is a New York state government reporter for the USA TODAY Network.