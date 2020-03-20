By The Leader staff

BATH - The Steuben County Public Health Department confirms it has received notification overnight that two Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

One case is a Bath resident, the second is from the town of Hornellsville.

Timothy D. Marshall, Director of Steuben County Office of Emergency Services, said the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.

Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks, Marshall said. Individuals with exposure risk are currently being quarantined and monitored for symptoms.

Steuben County Public Health will release information to the public as soon as further information about potential exposure sites becomes available.

"We have been preparing for cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County," stated Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. "The best action that people can take is to stay home and limit contact with others to slow or stop the spread through the community. Please help us protect our vulnerable populations to limit the impact of COVID-19."

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, Smith said. If a person develops these symptoms and is in close contact with a confirmed case or have recently traveled to an area where there are active cases of COVID-19 occurring call your healthcare provider for instructions.

"It continues to be the case that it is time for action, not fear," said County Manager, Jack Wheeler. "Residents should not panic at this time, and instead should continue social distancing and stay home unless absolutely necessary."

County Public Health continues to encourage all residents to take the following actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

– Stay home and practice social distancing; only leave your house for absolute necessities. Consider delivery options that are available for things that you need.

– Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

– Do not return to work until you have been fever free for 24 hours.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with your sleeve or a tissue, and then throw the used tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as faucet handles, door knobs, countertops, etc.

– Monitor and treat any mild symptoms at home with over-the-counter medicine as appropriate. Call your healthcare provider for instructions if you have COVID-19-like symptoms: cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.