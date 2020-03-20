CORNING - Just like area residents are making changes to their daily lives - so are the area business owners.

For some stores, it’s business as usual. For others, state and federal regulations have changed the term, “business as usual.”

Folks were still getting their haircuts at the Market Street Barber Shop Wednesday - one of the businesses which remained in the normal category.

However, those in the food industry were faced with different challenges.

“We’re just trying to keep up with the changes in the business atmosphere on the street and in the area,” said Rico Caruso, owner of Rico’s Pizza on Market Street. “This is the first time that I’ve experienced anything that we’ve had to interrupt business and possibly interrupt it for a long period of time. We don’t know how long this interruption will last.”

Area restaurants were barred from serving customers in their sit-down areas, Monday night. Since then, food purchases were limited to take-out orders or deliveries only.

As of Thursday evening, all gyms, movie theaters and casinos have been closed.

For Rico’s Pizza, the elimination of food service in his restaurant has hit his bottom line.

“Right now, we’re seeing just a small drop in business and I’m hoping that it just stays at that level,” Caruso said. “We can continue to send pizzas out by delivery or have people pick them up.”

Further down Market Street, at Cugini Italian Market and Cafe, the adjustment has been more significant - especially with decreased foot traffice Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s been a little rough,” said Cugini owner Marco Musso. “But now that people are starting to come back out it’s actually nice that we can make something work for everybody.”

Musso is utilizing a large open window to interact with potential customers.

All businesses on Market Street are warning anyone who is not feeling well to please stay home.

If a customer is not feeling well enough to come to the shop, Caruso said Rico’s will deliver or make arrangements to leave the food at the person’s door, without making any contact with the person.

Business owners are also trying to balance the lighter foot traffic, shorter hours in many cases, with the needs of its employees.

“I’m trying to alternate employees to make sure we can all survive,” Musso said. “I’m working with them and they’re working with me.”

