N.Y. hair, nail and tattoo businesses have been ordered to shut down by 8 p.m. today

CORNING | Barber shops, salons and tattoo artists were just the first among many businesses across the state Friday preparing to close over state concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

A.J. Fratarcangelo, owner of A.J.’s Hair and Makeup on Market Street, said the news early Friday didn’t come as a surprise.

“We’ve been trying [in advance of the closure order] to contact our clients that have been booked [for] next week and beyond, to try to give them options,” Fratarcangelo told The Leader.

The executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to close those categories of businesses, effective at 8 p.m. tonight, came just before a broader order for all “non-essential” workers to stay home for the foreseeable future.

A.J.’s is somewhat unique among high-end salons in that the stylists there are not independent operators renting a space, but employees of the business.

Fratarcangelo said his first concern is for those workers.

“I’m waiting to get information from the state to see if they can apply for unemployment or if they are eligible for stimulus funds -- however that will work,” he said. “There’s nothing definitive that I’ve been able to find.

“I’m concerned about people who have just purchased homes, or have new babies.”

Matt Clarkson, operator of the Market Street Barber Shop, has the opposite arrangement at his business.

“We’re all self-employed,” he said of those working in the shop Friday morning.

Clarkson said he’s worried about the closure, but not sure how worried to be.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to go on for,” Clarkson said. “I think we’ll be closed for a month at least.”

The question is, how long can a business like that stay closed, then successfully reopen again?

“When customers stop coming in, so do the revenues,” Fratarcangelo said. “It’s hard to say. I’m just hoping and praying that we’ll weather the storm.”

Asked what will happen to New York residents’ hair with his business and all others like it ordered to close, Fratarcangelo quipped: “It will get long.”

“The good news is, it’s hair, so if you go three or four weeks longer, you’re just going to be a little shaggy,” he added. “It certainly isn’t the end of the world.”

Clarkson expected a definite demand once officials give the go-ahead to reopen.

“I think when we open back up we’re going to be inundated,” Clarkson said. “It will be like Christmas.”

Some in the Market Street Barber Shop suggested people might resort to cutting their own hair.

“I think most people would not take the chance,” said Barber Shop customer Mike Dickerman, who was having his hair cut by Clarkson, as he has for many years. “[They’d] just let it grow.”

But Clarkson and some of those who work with him at the Market Street Barber Shop have another plan as well.

“[We can] just get ahold of our own customers” and arrange house calls, Clarkson said, which could be a financial boon while the shop itself is ordered closed.

There are economic and personal -- as well as fashion -- consequences to shuttering businesses like these, despite the obvious and real concerns about the spread of a pandemic.

But a barber shop or a salon offers more than just a haircut, coloring or similar services.

“It’s definitely a social place for people here,” Clarkson said. “A lot of people know each other and talk to each other when they sit here and wait to get their hair cut.”

Fratarcangelo agreed.

“I’ve been doing this for 40-some years,” Fratarcangelo said. “[I’ve] kind of grown up with these clients, and there is a bond and a relationship. When you touch someone and get into their ‘personal circle’ [as part of your work], you have a different vibe than somebody you might be waiting on in a department store. You’re concerned about them -- especially some who have been coming in since I was a child. Are they going to be OK?”