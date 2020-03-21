Individual was at Miller Bros. Auto Sales in East Corning on Friday, March 13

By The Leader staff

The Chemung County Health Department confirmed Sunday the county’s first positive COVID-19 test.

Health officials were advised Sunday afternoon that a Chemung County resident who had recently traveled internationally has tested positive for COVID-19 virus, officials said. The Health Department staff are currently conducting their investigation with who the individual has come into contact with which is often referred to as contract tracing.

The Chemung County Health Department will have additional information Monday, according to Christopher Moss, Chemung County Executive.

The Steuben County Public Health Department confirmed it received notification Saturday that a third Steuben County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is a resident of the City of Corning, but is currently residing in Penn Yan. The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.

Statistics in Chemung County Sunday showed a total of 53 tests have been completed for the COVID-19 virus, officials said, with 34 results pending. The Chemung County Health Department is following testing guidance provided by the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All people tested are placed on quarantine pending test results, officials said. Not all people in quarantine are tested if they don’t become sick.

The Steuben County individual was known to be at Miller Bros. Auto Sales in East Corning on Friday, March 13, according to reports.

Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith urges anyone who was at this business March 13 to contact the Public Health Office at 607-664-2438.

Public Health officials and County management urge residents to stay home and stay safe. Limit contact with others to slow or stop the spread through the community. Please do not go to the Emergency Room or Physician’s Office for testing. Residents should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider only if they experience those symptoms and are unable to manage them at home.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.