ALBANY – Starting Sunday evening, New York residents will be ordered to remain in their home to the greatest extent possible.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled the NYS on Pause plan on Friday, calling it a necessary step to try and limit people from passing on the novel coronavirus at the center of a global epidemic.

The state will prohibit all nonessential businesses from having their employees report to work on site, while individuals will be limited to trips to the grocery store, outdoor exercise with appropriate social distancing and other essential travel, Cuomo said.

It is the state's latest and most dramatic step to try and slow the rapid spread of the virus, which had infected more than 7,000 people who have tested positive and many more who are carrying it and haven't been tested.

Cuomo laid out his plan at a news conference at the state Capitol, and more detail is expected when he issues an executive order, likely late Friday.

Here's what we know so far:

What is the NYS on Pauplan?

It's the state's latest plan to "flatten the curve" — essentially slowing the spread of COVID-19 in hopes of reducing the anticipated strain on the hospital system.

There are two basic rules, according to Cuomo:

Individuals must remain indoors "to the greatest extent."

Only essential businesses and nonprofits are allowed to require their employees to report to work on site.

Nonessential employers are still allowed to have their employees work from home, but not on site.

When does it take effect?

Cuomo said it will take effect Sunday evening. A specific time will likely be included in his executive order.

Does this mean I have to stay in my house?

To the maximum extent practicable, yes. But there are certain exceptions.

You can leave your home for essential services. That means you can still go to the grocery store for food and order takeout from restaurants and bars.

You can also leave for outdoor exercise — so long as it is a solitary activity, like riding your bike or running or taking a walk. You can't, for example, play basketball with five of your friends.

Public transportation will remain open, but you're advised to stay six feet away from others.

If you're sick, Cuomo said you should stay home unless you have to receive medical care, and even then only after using telehealth services that allow you to consult with medical professionals electronically.

All nonessential gatherings — parties, celebrations, social events — all have to be cancelled or postponed, he said.

Is my work essential or nonessential?

What is an essential employer? Empire State Development, the state's economic development branch, released a lengthy list late Thursday.

It includes:

Essential health care operations: Research and laboratory services; hospitals; walk-in-care health facilities; veterinary and animal health services; elder care; medical wholesale and distribution; home health care workers or aides; doctor and dentist offices; nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities; medical supplies and equipment providers

Essential infrastructure: Utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission; public water and wastewater; telecommunications and data centers; airports/airlines; and transportation infrastructure such as bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages.

Essential manufacturing: Food processing, including all foods and beverages chemicals; medical equipment/instruments; pharmaceuticals; safety and sanitary products; telecommunications; microelectronics/semi-conductor; agriculture/farms; and paper products.

Essential retail: Grocery stores including all food and beverage stores, including liquor stores; pharmacies; convenience stores; farmer’s markets; gas stations; restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery); hardware and building material stores.

Essential services: Trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal; mail and shipping services; laundromats/dry cleaning; building cleaning and maintenance; child care services; auto repair; warehouse/distribution and fulfillment; funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries; storage for essential businesses; and animal shelters or animal care or management.

News media

Financial institutions: Banks; insurance; payroll and accounting.

Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations: Homeless shelters and congregate care facilities; food banks; and certain human service providers.

Construction: Skilled trades such as electricians and plumbers; other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes.

Defense: Defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. government or a contractor to the U.S. government.

Essential services to maintain safety and sanitation: law enforcement; fire prevention and response; building code enforcement; security; emergency management and response; building cleaners or janitors; general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor; automotive repair; disinfection; and doormen.

Vendors: Those that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public, including logistics, technology support, child care programs and services, government owned or leased buildings, and essential government services.

All other businesses and nonprofits are considered nonessential, though individual employers can file an application with the state to try and get essential status. You can find that application on Empire State Development's website.

What are the penalties for violating?

As of Friday, Cuomo said there are only penalties planned for employers who violate the order, not individuals.

Those penalties can include civil fines and mandatory closures, he said.

Cuomo did not provide detail on how much the fines could be, but more information is expected when he issues an executive order laying out the policy, like Friday night.

What about vulnerable populations, like the elderly?

Cuomo outlined a long list of rules to follow for those who are over 70, have compromised immune systems or have an underlying illness.

Among them:

Remain indoors, though they can go outside for "solitary exercise."

Take the temperature of all aides and visitors before they enter your home.

Avoid visiting households with multiple people inside.

Wear a mask when around other people, while those around a vulnerable person should wear one "to the greatest extent possible."

Stay six feet away from people.

Do not take public transit unless its urgent.