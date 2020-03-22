By The Leader staff

The Chemung County Health Department confirmed at about 3 p.m. Sunday the county’s first positive COVID-19 test.

Health officials were advised Sunday afternoon that a Chemung County resident who had recently traveled internationally has tested positive for COVID-19 virus, officials said. The Health Department staff are currently conducting their investigation with who the individual has come into contact with which is often referred to as contract tracing.

The Chemung County Health Department will have additional information Monday, according to Christopher Moss, Chemung County Executive.

Statistics in Chemung County as of 9 a.m. Sunday shows a total of 53 tests have been completed for the COVID-19 virus, officials said. There are currently 34 results pending. The Chemung County Health Department is following testing guidance provided by the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All people tested are placed on quarantine pending test results, officials said. Not all people in quarantine are tested if they don’t become sick.