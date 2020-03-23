By The Leader staff

BATH - The Steuben County Public Health Department confirms it has received notification Sunday evening that a fourth and fifth Steuben County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lorelei Wagner, a public health education coordinator at Steuben County Public Health, said the fourth case was a resident of the City of Hornell who works in the Rochester area where rising cases have been confirmed since March 11.

The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department, Wagner said. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risks.

The fifth case is a resident of the Town of Corning. The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.

This individual drove from California last week and isolated at home upon return, only leaving to get tested.

“As more test results come in over the next few weeks, we expect to see increased positive cases of COVID-19 in our community,” said Darlene Smith, director of the Steuben County Public Health. “We continue to urge residents to stay calm during this time and to stay home and stay safe. The more our residents limit social contact, the quicker we will see the spread slowing.”

Residents should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they are unable to manage symptoms at home.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for our residents to remain at home and continue to practice social distancing,” Smith said.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.