Town of Corning resident is 5th confirmed case

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department on Monday confirmed it has received notification this morning that a fifth Steuben County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is a resident of the Town of Corning.

The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risks. The individual drove from California last week and isolated at home upon return, only leaving to get tested.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for our residents to remain at home and continue to practice social distancing,” said Director Smith.

Residents should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they are unable to manage symptoms at home.

On Sunday night, the county announced the fourth case, a City of Hornell resident.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.