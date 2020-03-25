By The Leader staff

BATH - The Steuben County Public Health Department confirmed it has received notification Wednesday that three more Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to eleven cases.

Two of the cases are linked, according to Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith One individual is a resident of the Town of Bath, one is a resident of the City of Corning, and the third is a resident of the Town of Hornellsville.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.

Joe Dunning, a spokesman for Corning Inc., confirmed that a Corning Inc. employee based in the Corning Valley tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.

The individual had not been in the Decker Building, off Pulteney Street, since March 12, and is self-quarantined, Dunning said. The facility itself has been closed since all the employees have been working from home under Governor Andrew Cuomo’s order for non-essential facilities.

Dunning said Corning Inc. will not provide additional personal details out of respect for the employee’s privacy and confidentiality.

"Corning is in contact with the Steuben County health authority," Dunning said. "The safety and health of our employees, and that of their families, communities continues to be of utmost importance to Corning Inc."

Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations while symptomatic and have been in isolation since.

All those known to have direct contact with the individuals at these locations are being notified.

Old World Café in Corning, March 12

Corning, Inc. Decker Building in Corning, March 12

Fagan’s Funeral Home in Bath, March 13

Saint Mary’s Church in Bath, March 14

Alfred University: McMahon Building, Harder Hall, and the automotive garage, March 20

Residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions.

"As predicted, increased cases are being reported as more testing has been conducted," Smith said. "Cases will continue to come in as more testing becomes available, but with the continued community effort to stay home, stay safe and limit contact across Steuben County, we hope to see a decline in spread in the coming weeks."

Three cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County have been confirmed at 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chemung County COVID-19 hotline. To this point 144 people have been tested for the virus in Chemung County, 101 of those results are currently pending.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth