The Steuben County Public Health Department confirmed Saturday it has received notification that five additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Steuben cases to 19.

Two of the individuals are residents of the City of Corning, one is in the Town of Howard, one in the City of Hornell and one in the Town of Urbana.

The Urbana resident is hospitalized at a healthcare facility outside of the county, officials said.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the Health Department. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks.

Officials said one or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations on days while symptomatic and have been in isolation since:

· March 16 and March 23 – Guthrie Urgent Care in Corning

· March 27 – Save-A-Lot in Hornell

Public Health officials said residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they become ill. All those known to have direct contact with the individual at these locations are being notified directly by Public Health.

"COVID-19 does not move on its own," Public Health Director Darlene Smith said in a press release. "People move -- and when they do, the virus moves. Staying home will help stop the spread of the virus."

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.

An interactive map of cases in the county is online at https://www.steubencony.org/COVIDcasemap.